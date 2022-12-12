Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,186.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

