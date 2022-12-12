Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.00 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
