Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.00 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,093,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.