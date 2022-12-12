Insider Selling: Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $17,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kennametal Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 497,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

