Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 10,019 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Danis sold 10,019 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total transaction of 10,319.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 500,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Richard Danis sold 6,274 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total transaction of 6,336.74.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at 0.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.98 and a 1 year high of 11.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.06. The company had revenue of 2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $135,968,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

