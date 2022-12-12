Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intel were worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

