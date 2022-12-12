Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

