Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

