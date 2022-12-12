Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Apple makes up 14.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $142.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

