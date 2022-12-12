KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

