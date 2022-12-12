KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,850 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7,780.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 139,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

