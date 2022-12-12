KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

