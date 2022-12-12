KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

