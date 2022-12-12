Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 817,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

