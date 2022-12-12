Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.51 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

