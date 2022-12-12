Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $220.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

