Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.58 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

