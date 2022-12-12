Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $350,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

