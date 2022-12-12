Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.86 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.