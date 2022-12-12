Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Match Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MTCH stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

