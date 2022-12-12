Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.26 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

