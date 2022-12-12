Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

