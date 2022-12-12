Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.06 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

