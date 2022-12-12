Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 326.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.