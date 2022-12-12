Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

