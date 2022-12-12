Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $105,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29,850.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDXX opened at $420.63 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

