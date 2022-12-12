Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.56 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

