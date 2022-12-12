Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $131,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

