Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corning were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

