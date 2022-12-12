Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $138,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
HAS stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
