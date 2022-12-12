Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $143,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Datadog were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

DDOG stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

