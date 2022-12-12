Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $146,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

ROK opened at $259.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $233.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

