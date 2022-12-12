Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $83,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV opened at $71.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

