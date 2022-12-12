Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $92,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

