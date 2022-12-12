Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $14.55 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

