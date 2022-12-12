Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

