Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $182.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

