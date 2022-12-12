Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

NYSE:BIO opened at $416.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $768.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

