Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,432 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $77.48 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

