Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 342.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $223,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Align Technology by 53.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $188.81 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $683.83. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

