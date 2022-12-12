Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

