Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

IR stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.