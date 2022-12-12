Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

