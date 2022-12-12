Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Splunk were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.54 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.