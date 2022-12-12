Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in State Street were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in State Street by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 42,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

