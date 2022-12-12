Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

