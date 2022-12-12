Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hess were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $129.32 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

