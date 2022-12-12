Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Incyte were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

