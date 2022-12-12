Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

