Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,900 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at $143.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

