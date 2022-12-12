Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lear were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,402. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $130.39 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

